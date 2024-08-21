Podcast: Twins meltdown; Flores opens up; Huge week (and trade) for Lynx

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two of the biggest Minnesota sports stories of the day. The Twins held leads of 3-1 and 5-3 but ultimately lost 7-5 to the Padres, the second time during a three-game losing skid that their bullpen has melted down late. The difference between the relief staffs for Minnesota and Cleveland is the most glaring gap in the AL Central race. Plus Rand lauds Brian Flores for speaking up about evolving as a coach and person.