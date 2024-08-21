Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two of the biggest Minnesota sports stories of the day. The Twins held leads of 3-1 and 5-3 but ultimately lost 7-5 to the Padres, the second time during a three-game losing skid that their bullpen has melted down late. The difference between the relief staffs for Minnesota and Cleveland is the most glaring gap in the AL Central race. Plus Rand lauds Brian Flores for speaking up about evolving as a coach and person.
Podcast: Twins meltdown; Flores opens up; Huge week (and trade) for Lynx
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand lamented the biggest difference between the Twins and Guardians, praised Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and spoke with Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood.
13:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins the show to break down Tuesday’s trade for Myisha Hines-Allen to bolster their frontcourt. It’s a huge week for the Lynx, who face Las Vegas twice and then Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever on the same night Maya Moore’s jersey is retired.
33:00: Gophers bowl projections? In August?
