Sports

Podcast: Twins meltdown; Flores opens up; Huge week (and trade) for Lynx

On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand lamented the biggest difference between the Twins and Guardians, praised Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and spoke with Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 21, 2024 at 2:32PM
A visit from Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on the same night the Lynx retire Maya Moore's jersey will cap a huge week. The Minnesota Lynx hosted the Indiana Fever In a WNBA game at Target Center . (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two of the biggest Minnesota sports stories of the day. The Twins held leads of 3-1 and 5-3 but ultimately lost 7-5 to the Padres, the second time during a three-game losing skid that their bullpen has melted down late. The difference between the relief staffs for Minnesota and Cleveland is the most glaring gap in the AL Central race. Plus Rand lauds Brian Flores for speaking up about evolving as a coach and person.

13:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins the show to break down Tuesday’s trade for Myisha Hines-Allen to bolster their frontcourt. It’s a huge week for the Lynx, who face Las Vegas twice and then Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever on the same night Maya Moore’s jersey is retired.

33:00: Gophers bowl projections? In August?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports


about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Vikings

Scoggins: Kevin O’Connell’s leadership has helped Vikings navigate turbulent summer

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Having already faced a series of emotionally jarring news this summer, the accumulation of it goes beyond the norm and has required every bit of O’Connell’s stewardship to see the Vikings through.

Lynx

Balanced scoring leads Lynx to 98-87 victory over defending WNBA champion Aces

card image
Twins

Twins use seven-run fourth inning to rout Padres 11-4 in series finale

card image