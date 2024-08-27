Sports

Podcast: Twins in eye of storm; PWHL Minnesota standouts reflect on championship

On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand talked about a rain-soaked Twins loss and four areas of concern with the Vikings. He also welcomed three standout members of PWHL Minnesota’s championship team to the Star Tribune’s State Fair stage.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 27, 2024 at 2:09PM
Goalie Nicole Hensley hoists the Walter Cup after PWHL Minnesota won the league championship in 2024. (Minneapolis Aquatennial)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Monday’s storm-interrupted 10-6 loss to Atlanta, the Twins’ sixth setback in their last eight games. Bailey Ober has been terrific almost all year, but he gave up nine early runs before the skies opened up. The pressure will be on rookie Simeon Woods Richardson on Tuesday to get the Twins, who are suddenly in third place in the AL Central, back on track.

Rand also identified the four areas of the Vikings roster that he is most concerned about at the start of the season. Roster cutdowns are coming Tuesday, and Minnesota could use some depth in a few different areas.

14:00: Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek and Nicole Hensley, all standouts from PWHL Minnesota’s championship team this season, joined Rand on the Minnesota Star Tribune stage at the State Fair. They talked about the highs and lows of the season, what it means to be a pro hockey player and what they can do for a Year 2 encore.

37:00: Rand is back at the fair for a couple more interviews Tuesday. Come say hi.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports


about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Vikings

Vikings’ roster cuts put a harsh spotlight on their 2022 NFL draft again

card image

Vikings Insider: Safety Lewis Cine, the first-round pick in 2022, was waived on Tuesday after playing just 10 games for the team, showing the Vikings’ willingness to move on.

Gophers

Max Brosmer, Koi Perich and six other compelling Gophers football players to watch

card image
High Schools

Meet the Minnesota Dream Team, the best high school football players in the state at every position

card image