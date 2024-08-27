Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Monday’s storm-interrupted 10-6 loss to Atlanta, the Twins’ sixth setback in their last eight games. Bailey Ober has been terrific almost all year, but he gave up nine early runs before the skies opened up. The pressure will be on rookie Simeon Woods Richardson on Tuesday to get the Twins, who are suddenly in third place in the AL Central, back on track.
Podcast: Twins in eye of storm; PWHL Minnesota standouts reflect on championship
On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand talked about a rain-soaked Twins loss and four areas of concern with the Vikings. He also welcomed three standout members of PWHL Minnesota’s championship team to the Star Tribune’s State Fair stage.
Rand also identified the four areas of the Vikings roster that he is most concerned about at the start of the season. Roster cutdowns are coming Tuesday, and Minnesota could use some depth in a few different areas.
14:00: Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek and Nicole Hensley, all standouts from PWHL Minnesota’s championship team this season, joined Rand on the Minnesota Star Tribune stage at the State Fair. They talked about the highs and lows of the season, what it means to be a pro hockey player and what they can do for a Year 2 encore.
37:00: Rand is back at the fair for a couple more interviews Tuesday. Come say hi.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Vikings Insider: Safety Lewis Cine, the first-round pick in 2022, was waived on Tuesday after playing just 10 games for the team, showing the Vikings’ willingness to move on.