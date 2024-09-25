Sports

Podcast: Twins fans toggle between apathy, anger; Can the Gophers stop the run?

On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand started with another Twins loss. The playoff picture is becoming more bleak by the day. Later in the show, Gophers football writer Randy Johnson broke down the team’s recent woes.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 2:21PM
The Miami Marlins' Otto Lopez scores off a two-run double by teammate Xavier Edwards during the second inning Tuesday. (Abbie Parr)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who continue to stagger down the stretch of an increasingly lost season. On Tuesday they fell 4-1 to the 99-loss Marlins and now sit two games behind Kansas City and Detroit in the wild card race with five games to play. They don’t seem to have any answers, and fans are toggling between anger and apathy.

12:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand off of a rough outcome against Iowa. Up 14-7 at halftime, the Gophers ultimately fell 31-14. Now they have to play at Michigan, another team that could expose their flimsy run defense.

22:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins checks in with his Football Across Minnesota feature.

28:00: A Packers dilemma against the Vikings, and the thing the Lynx must do tonight.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Lynx

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expects second-round series vs. Sun to be much lower scoring

card image

The Sun and Lynx ranked first and second, respectively, in the WNBA in defensive rating during the regular season.

Vikings

Analysis: QB whisperer? Vikings' O’Connell is also a kicker whisperer.

Staff headshot
Mark Craig
card image
Gophers

Gophers defense at a tipping point: Stop the run, or get trampled trying

card image