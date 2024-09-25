Podcast: Twins fans toggle between apathy, anger; Can the Gophers stop the run?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who continue to stagger down the stretch of an increasingly lost season. On Tuesday they fell 4-1 to the 99-loss Marlins and now sit two games behind Kansas City and Detroit in the wild card race with five games to play. They don’t seem to have any answers, and fans are toggling between anger and apathy.
12:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand off of a rough outcome against Iowa. Up 14-7 at halftime, the Gophers ultimately fell 31-14. Now they have to play at Michigan, another team that could expose their flimsy run defense.
22:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins checks in with his Football Across Minnesota feature.
28:00: A Packers dilemma against the Vikings, and the thing the Lynx must do tonight.
The Sun and Lynx ranked first and second, respectively, in the WNBA in defensive rating during the regular season.