Podcast: The Wild’s complicated trade deadline; What’s next for Vikings, Darnold?

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who produced a satisfying result Tuesday in a 126-112 win over Philadelphia. Plus Rand dissects the news that the Vikings didn’t use the franchise tag on QB Sam Darnold and Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 3:38PM
Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has a complicated situation to navigate. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Wild GM Bill Guerin and Coach Dean Evason end-of-the season press conference (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand for a look ahead to Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Wild, who won 4-3 late Tuesday at Seattle, are in a precarious place with their salary cap and with injuries to three of their top players.

30:00: Wednesday is a huge day for Gophers basketball.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

