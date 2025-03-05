Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who produced a satisfying result Tuesday in a 126-112 win over Philadelphia. The game was tied late in the third quarter before Minnesota pulled away from the slumping, short-handed 76ers. Facing a bunch of beatable teams, can the Wolves lock in and stack up some wins? Plus Rand dissects the news that the Vikings didn’t use the franchise tag on QB Sam Darnold.
Podcast: The Wild’s complicated trade deadline; What’s next for Vikings, Darnold?
10:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand for a look ahead to Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The Wild, who won 4-3 late Tuesday at Seattle, are in a precarious place with their salary cap and with injuries to three of their top players.
30:00: Wednesday is a huge day for Gophers basketball.
