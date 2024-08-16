Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two emails from listeners. Shane is blaming himself for J.J. McCarthy’s injury because of a parallel his life to Teddy Bridgewater’s injury eight years ago. And Bob thinks the Twins have missed some critical chances to close the gap on Cleveland even though they had a strong overall homestand and good win Thursday in Texas.
Podcast: The Teddy Bridgewater parallel; Game-by-game Gophers football predictions
On Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand put the Vikings and Twins news of the week into context with the help of two listeners. Rand was also joined by Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson for a game-by-game look at the season ahead.
13:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson gives us the latest on running back Darius Taylor’s hamstring injury and goes game-by-game through the entire 12-game schedule with Rand.
36:00: The Lynx are back and didn’t miss a beat; the Wolves are being treated (correctly) as one of the NBA’s top teams.
