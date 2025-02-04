Sports

Podcast: The Julius Randle factor; three biggest Vikings offseason questions

Host Michael Rand starts with a disappointing Wolves loss to Sacramento, which had just traded away point guard De’Aaron Fox. Do they miss Julius Randle that much? Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a look at the three biggest offseason questions facing the Vikings.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 4:09PM
Julius Randle of the Minnesota Timberwolves watched the game in street clothes at Target Center on Monday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with a disappointing Wolves loss to Sacramento, which had just traded away point guard De’Aaron Fox. Instead of getting back on track against a weakened opponent, the Wolves dropped their second straight home game. Do they miss Julius Randle that much? Did Sacramento just play a really good game? A little of both is the answer.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a look at the three biggest offseason questions facing the Vikings: What will they do at quarterback? When (and with what terms) is GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah going to sign a contract extension? And what do the Vikings think they can be in 2025?

40:00: Ryan Hartman leaving the Wild short-handed.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

