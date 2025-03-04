Sports

Podcast: The high school hockey landscape is changing as the boys state tourney begins

Host Michael Rand starts with the complex world of NFL finances. Then Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a further exploration of Scoggins' recent project on the changing landscape of high school sports. Demographic shifts have altered the landscape, particularly in hockey.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 4, 2025 at 4:08PM
The landscape of high school hockey is changing in Bloomington and many other places in Minnesota. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with the complex world of NFL finances, which makes the Vikings' decision on whether to keep Sam Darnold far more difficult than it might have a generation or two ago. Plus an opportunity tonight for the Wild and Wolves, and why they can’t afford a letdown.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a further exploration of Scoggins' recent project on the changing landscape of high school sports. Demographic shifts have altered the landscape, particularly in hockey.

24:00: Star Tribune high school sports reporter David La Vaque checks in with thoughts on the upcoming boys' hockey state tournament.

29:00: A big week for Gophers basketball.

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

