Podcast: The high school hockey landscape is changing as the boys state tourney begins

Host Michael Rand starts with the complex world of NFL finances. Then Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a further exploration of Scoggins' recent project on the changing landscape of high school sports. Demographic shifts have altered the landscape, particularly in hockey.
9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a further exploration of Scoggins' recent project on the changing landscape of high school sports. Demographic shifts have altered the landscape, particularly in hockey.
24:00: Star Tribune high school sports reporter David La Vaque checks in with thoughts on the upcoming boys' hockey state tournament.
29:00: A big week for Gophers basketball.
