Podcast: Patrick Reusse on three bad Twins losses, three good Lynx wins and the State Fair

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joined host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Is a lack of depth catching up to the Twins? Is the addition of depth already paying off for the Lynx?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 26, 2024 at 1:27PM
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) skips down the court after making a shot in Saturday's win over Indiana. (Ayrton Breckenridge)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another late blown lead Sunday by the Twins. Are the wheels starting to fall off for a team with injury woes and shaky pitching depth, or was this just a bad week?

The news for the Lynx was much happier this week, as they defeated Las Vegas twice and Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever once. Minnesota is looking like a true WNBA title contender, a status solidified by its showing over the weekend.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into some town ball, a Minnesota team that won a championship and the Minnesota State Fair.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

