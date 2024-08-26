Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another late blown lead Sunday by the Twins. Are the wheels starting to fall off for a team with injury woes and shaky pitching depth, or was this just a bad week?
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on three bad Twins losses, three good Lynx wins and the State Fair
On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joined host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Is a lack of depth catching up to the Twins? Is the addition of depth already paying off for the Lynx?
The news for the Lynx was much happier this week, as they defeated Las Vegas twice and Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever once. Minnesota is looking like a true WNBA title contender, a status solidified by its showing over the weekend.
Plus Reusse and Rand get into some town ball, a Minnesota team that won a championship and the Minnesota State Fair.
