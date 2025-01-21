Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Wolves’ rut, Wild’s grit and Vikings offense

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included another close but ultimately unsatisfying Timberwolves loss to Memphis. More questions about late-game personnel and offense turned a five-point lead into a two-point defeat. Will Minnesota even make the play-in? Reusse isn’t convinced they will.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 2:37PM
Washington scored 45 points in upsetting the Lions this weekend. That's a few more than the Vikings scored a couple weeks prior. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

16:00: The Wild earned a tough win at Colorado on Monday, continuing a yearlong trend of playing their best hockey on the road. Still without several key players, including Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild are staying competitive.

27:00: Washington thrashed the favored Lions, putting up 45 points to eliminate Detroit in the NFL playoffs. Should we be even more concerned now about how the Vikings ended their season? And what else did we learn from the division round?

