Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The live viewing options were sparse because of the worst scheduling coordination in pro sports history. Unless you wanted to watch the NBA All-Star Game (nope) or the Four Nations Tournament (maybe later), you were stuck between seasons.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins' outlook and Ben Johnson’s job status
But they found plenty to talk about, still: The Twins begin their spring schedule on Saturday and still have a lot of questions to answer. The Gophers men’s basketball team won at USC and revived a question about whether Ben Johnson has earned another year as their coach.
