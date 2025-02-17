Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins' outlook and Ben Johnson’s job status

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The live viewing options were sparse because of the worst scheduling coordination in pro sports history.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 2:24PM
Minnesota Twins catchers Christian Vazquez and Diego Cartaya stretched before a workout at Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex on Friday. Minnesota Twins Spring Training ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The live viewing options were sparse because of the worst scheduling coordination in pro sports history. Unless you wanted to watch the NBA All-Star Game (nope) or the Four Nations Tournament (maybe later), you were stuck between seasons.

But they found plenty to talk about, still: The Twins begin their spring schedule on Saturday and still have a lot of questions to answer. The Gophers men’s basketball team won at USC and revived a question about whether Ben Johnson has earned another year as their coach.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Twins

Projecting the Twins' Opening Day roster as spring workouts begin

card image

The first full-squad workout is Monday for the Twins. Here's a look at which players might make the final cuts.

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins' outlook and Ben Johnson’s job status

card image

Sports

William Byron avoids late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports

card image