Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins, Lynx, U.S. Open and Kevin Durant

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, one that took on a somber tone as athletes and teams around town grappled with the shooting of two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses.
In the sports realm, Reusse and Rand talked about the legacy of Seimone Augustus, the free-fall of the Twins and how the Wolves (thankfully) are on the outside looking in at the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Plus a memorable U.S. Open finish and a rant about those who back into parking spaces.
