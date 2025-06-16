Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins, Lynx, U.S. Open and Kevin Durant

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, one that took on a somber tone as athletes and teams grappled with the shooting of two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 1:09PM
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning Sunday. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

In the sports realm, Reusse and Rand talked about the legacy of Seimone Augustus, the free-fall of the Twins and how the Wolves (thankfully) are on the outside looking in at the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Plus a memorable U.S. Open finish and a rant about those who back into parking spaces.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

