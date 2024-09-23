Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the hard-charging Vikings and fast-sinking Twins

The highs: The Vikings moved to 3-0 with a 34-7 trouncing of the Texans. Minnesota is playing like one of the best teams in the NFL, which even the optimistic Reusse has to admit is even a surprise. It’s time to start believing in this team, and the same can be said of the Lynx. They got a good test from Phoenix but prevailed to take Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday.