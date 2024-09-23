Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the hard-charging Vikings and fast-sinking Twins

Sports

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joined host Michael Rand for a look back at the highs and lows of the weekend in sports. The Vikings are playing like one of the NFL’s best teams, while the Twins are playing like one of the worst.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores in the fourth quarter Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which encompassed both extreme highs and lows.

The highs: The Vikings moved to 3-0 with a 34-7 trouncing of the Texans. Minnesota is playing like one of the best teams in the NFL, which even the optimistic Reusse has to admit is even a surprise. It’s time to start believing in this team, and the same can be said of the Lynx. They got a good test from Phoenix but prevailed to take Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday.

The lows: The Twins were swept in a disastrous doubleheader and sit on the outside of the playoff race looking in with six games left. And the Gophers football team turned a 14-7 halftime lead into a lopsided loss to rival Iowa.

