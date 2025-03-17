Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Gophers' coaching search and Royce Lewis' injury

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at where the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search is at the moment. Plus Reusse and Rand get into the Timberwolves' eight-game winning streak and another ill-timed injury for the Twins' Royce Lewis.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 17, 2025 at 1:24PM
Mark Coyle, University of Minnesota athletic director, has a big hire to make. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which begins with a look at where the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search is at the moment. It sounds like former U assistant and current Colorado State coach Niko Medved is the front-runner, but timing will make things interesting this week.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the Timberwolves' eight-game winning streak and another ill-timed injury for the Twins' Royce Lewis.

And the Wild are in free-fall while the Loons somehow coughed up a three-goal lead this weekend.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

