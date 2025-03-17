Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Gophers' coaching search and Royce Lewis' injury

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which begins with a look at where the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search is at the moment. It sounds like former U assistant and current Colorado State coach Niko Medved is the front-runner, but timing will make things interesting this week.
And the Wild are in free-fall while the Loons somehow coughed up a three-goal lead this weekend.
