Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the blockbuster NBA trade, Gophers and St. Thomas

On a jam-packed and sometimes meandering edition of the Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand started with the bonkers NBA trade over the weekend that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to Dallas. Almost everyone thinks Dallas was crazy to make the deal, including Reusse and Rand.
The Wolves took a very bad loss to Washington, even accounting for the fact that Minnesota was missing Anthony Edwards. The Gophers lost to a much different Washington, but that loss was almost as bad.
St. Thomas men’s basketball, meanwhile, keeps on rolling. And an early look at the Super Bowl mixed in with an old Reusse story.
