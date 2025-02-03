Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the blockbuster NBA trade, Gophers and St. Thomas

On a jam-packed and sometimes meandering edition of the Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand started with the bonkers NBA trade over the weekend that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 3, 2025 at 2:52PM
Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are swapping jerseys after a wild NBA trade. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

On a jam-packed and sometimes meandering edition of the Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand started with the bonkers NBA trade over the weekend that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to Dallas. Almost everyone thinks Dallas was crazy to make the deal, including Reusse and Rand.

The Wolves took a very bad loss to Washington, even accounting for the fact that Minnesota was missing Anthony Edwards. The Gophers lost to a much different Washington, but that loss was almost as bad.

St. Thomas men’s basketball, meanwhile, keeps on rolling. And an early look at the Super Bowl mixed in with an old Reusse story.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

High Schools

High school hockey coach in critical condition after being knocked to ice during practice

card image

Jason Jensen did not have on a helmet at the time.

High Schools

No pins, escapes or falls this time. Prominent wrestling coach is teaching about Instagram reels.

card image

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the blockbuster NBA trade, Gophers and St. Thomas

card image