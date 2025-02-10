Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with a Super Bowl blowout of epic proportions. The Eagles harassed Patrick Mahomes without ever blitzing him and scored at will on offense, piling up a 34-0 lead before Kansas City even crossed midfield. What did the game tell us about the Vikings?
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Super Bowl lessons and a big day for the Wolves
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with a Super Bowl blowout of epic proportions. From there, they took a tour of the downtrodden Gophers men’s basketball program, talked through a good win for the Gophers women’s basketball team and set up a big day where the Timberwolves.
From there, they took a tour of the downtrodden Gophers men’s basketball program, talked through a good win for the Gophers women’s basketball team and set up a big day where the Timberwolves ownership dispute should be resolved.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata skier orders up a state title for herself and one for her friends
Lila Golomb and her Nordic skiing teammates each won a section title, and she’s hoping to repeat that at Giants Ridge.