Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Super Bowl lessons and a big day for the Wolves

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with a Super Bowl blowout of epic proportions. From there, they took a tour of the downtrodden Gophers men’s basketball program, talked through a good win for the Gophers women’s basketball team and set up a big day where the Timberwolves.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2025 at 2:43PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8). (Kyusung Gong)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. They started with a Super Bowl blowout of epic proportions. The Eagles harassed Patrick Mahomes without ever blitzing him and scored at will on offense, piling up a 34-0 lead before Kansas City even crossed midfield. What did the game tell us about the Vikings?

From there, they took a tour of the downtrodden Gophers men’s basketball program, talked through a good win for the Gophers women’s basketball team and set up a big day where the Timberwolves ownership dispute should be resolved.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

