Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Sam over Kirk and baseball’s $765 million problem

Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse break down the weekend in sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. By the end, Sam Darnold had five touchdown passes while Cousins had two interceptions. It couldn’t have gone much better for anyone wearing purple.