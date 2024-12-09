Introduction: Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse break down the weekend in sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. By the end, Sam Darnold had five touchdown passes while Cousins had two interceptions. It couldn’t have gone much better for anyone wearing purple.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Sam over Kirk and baseball’s $765 million problem
Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse break down the weekend in sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. By the end, Sam Darnold had five touchdown passes while Cousins had two interceptions. It couldn’t have gone much better for anyone wearing purple.
17:00: Juan Soto is the $765 million man. What does his new contract mean for baseball, which could be headed for a reckoning when the CBA is up in 2026.
28:00: The Wolves had a slip-up Sunday that turned a great road trip into a merely good one. The concern now: Can Anthony Edwards start coming through with late-game offense again?
41:00: Just like regular mayo, Reusse is told.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
The Wild have been the surprise of the league as their high-scoring winger makes a shambles of team scoring records.