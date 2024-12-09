Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Sam over Kirk and baseball’s $765 million problem

Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse break down the weekend in sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. By the end, Sam Darnold had five touchdown passes while Cousins had two interceptions. It couldn’t have gone much better for anyone wearing purple.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2024 at 4:17PM
Vikings' quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) greet each other after the Vikings defeated the Falcons 42-21 at US Bank Stadium. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

17:00: Juan Soto is the $765 million man. What does his new contract mean for baseball, which could be headed for a reckoning when the CBA is up in 2026.

28:00: The Wolves had a slip-up Sunday that turned a great road trip into a merely good one. The concern now: Can Anthony Edwards start coming through with late-game offense again?

41:00: Just like regular mayo, Reusse is told.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

