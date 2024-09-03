Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Mike Zimmer, amateur baseball and Gophers volleyball

On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand broke down all of the biggest stories from the weekend in sports.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 3, 2024 at 1:14PM
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former quarterback Kirk Cousins. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on a jam-packed edition of Daily Delivery after a holiday weekend.

The weather was perfect all weekend for the state amateur baseball tournament, and Reusse took advantage with a trip to Jordan.

Reusse and Rand also got into Minnesota Star Tribune colleague Mark Craig’s excellent piece on former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in which Zimmer spared nobody in recalling the ending in Minnesota. It didn’t make Zimmer look very good, but it was compelling reading.

Plus thoughts on the Twins, who course-corrected with two straight wins, and the Gophers volleyball team’s upset of No. 1 Texas.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports


about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Twins

Twins fall to Rays 2-1 despite David Festa’s solid pitching

card image

The Twins defense didn’t help David Festa escape the fourth inning with a lead, and the offense didn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in Minnesota’s sixth loss in nine games.

Twins

Louie Varland expected to rejoin Twins during Rays series as a starter … for now

card image
Vikings

Vikings’ Week 1 depth chart: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore quickly joins ranks of new starters

card image