Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on a jam-packed edition of Daily Delivery after a holiday weekend.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Mike Zimmer, amateur baseball and Gophers volleyball
On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand broke down all of the biggest stories from the weekend in sports.
The weather was perfect all weekend for the state amateur baseball tournament, and Reusse took advantage with a trip to Jordan.
Reusse and Rand also got into Minnesota Star Tribune colleague Mark Craig’s excellent piece on former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in which Zimmer spared nobody in recalling the ending in Minnesota. It didn’t make Zimmer look very good, but it was compelling reading.
Plus thoughts on the Twins, who course-corrected with two straight wins, and the Gophers volleyball team’s upset of No. 1 Texas.
