Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on how the 14-2 Vikings keep surprising us

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings are now 14-2 with a chance to earn home-field advantage in the NFC next week vs. Detroit.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 30, 2024 at 2:58PM
Young Vikings fans cheer the SKOL chant in the fourth quarter on Sunday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings are now 14-2 with a chance to earn home-field advantage in the NFC next week vs. Detroit. Already this is the most surprising season in franchise history, Reusse says.

Plus a discussion of Anthony Edwards’ uneven play this season, even in the midst of a three-game Wolves winning streak, as well as college bowl season..

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on how the 14-2 Vikings keep surprising us

card image

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings are now 14-2 with a chance to earn home-field advantage in the NFC next week vs. Detroit.

Vikings

Five extra points: Given a moment, Darnold makes numbers add up

card image

Vikings

Vikings, Darnold embrace the moment, defeat Packers to set up Week 18 showdown

card image