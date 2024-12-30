Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings are now 14-2 with a chance to earn home-field advantage in the NFC next week vs. Detroit. Already this is the most surprising season in franchise history, Reusse says.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on how the 14-2 Vikings keep surprising us
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings are now 14-2 with a chance to earn home-field advantage in the NFC next week vs. Detroit.
Plus a discussion of Anthony Edwards’ uneven play this season, even in the midst of a three-game Wolves winning streak, as well as college bowl season..
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at the weekend in Minnesota sports, which of course begins with the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings are now 14-2 with a chance to earn home-field advantage in the NFC next week vs. Detroit.