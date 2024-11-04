Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, starting of course with the Vikings’ comeback win over the Colts. It wasn’t as dramatic as reversing a 33-0 deficit as they did two years ago, but the Vikings again outplayed Indianapolis after the break in taking an important 21-13 victory. The defense was dominant. Sam Darnold was feast or famine.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on a Vikings rebound and a Gophers football renaissance
Plus they get into the Gophers football team's fourth straight victory, a surprisingly dominant Wild team, a Loons playoff victory and a middling start for the Timberwolves.
