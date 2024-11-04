Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on a Vikings rebound and a Gophers football renaissance

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand, starting of course with the Vikings’ comeback win over the Colts. Plus they get into the Gophers football team’s fourth straight victory, a surprisingly dominant Wild team, a Loons playoff victory and a middling start for the Timberwolves.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 2:37PM
Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter Sunday. ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, starting of course with the Vikings’ comeback win over the Colts. It wasn’t as dramatic as reversing a 33-0 deficit as they did two years ago, but the Vikings again outplayed Indianapolis after the break in taking an important 21-13 victory. The defense was dominant. Sam Darnold was feast or famine.

Plus they get into the Gophers football team’s fourth straight victory, a surprisingly dominant Wild team, a Loons playoff victory and a middling start for the Timberwolves.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

