Podcast: Patrick Reusse has big opinions about the Timberwolves and NFC North
The Wolves, Reusse contends, haven’t been very impressive in starting with a 2-1 record. More troubling is head coach Chris Finch sticking with a tight rotation that doesn’t include any young players through three games.
Plus it was a significant day for the Vikings even though they didn’t play. Chicago lost on a last-second miracle and Packers QB Jordan Love exiting Green Bay’s victory with a groin injury.
And after some Gophers football praise, it was time to shine a little light on the Wild and Loons.
Loons games against Real Salt Lake are almost always close, and with no overtime in the MLS Cup Playoffs, penalty kicks could very well decide this.