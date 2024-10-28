Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse has big opinions about the Timberwolves and NFC North

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand. The Wolves, Reusse contends, haven’t been very impressive in starting with a 2-1 record. More troubling is head coach Chris Finch sticking with a tight rotation that doesn’t include any young players

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2024 at 1:43PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) is one of several players yet to see action this season. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the big stories over the weekend.

The Wolves, Reusse contends, haven’t been very impressive in starting with a 2-1 record. More troubling is head coach Chris Finch sticking with a tight rotation that doesn’t include any young players through three games.

Plus it was a significant day for the Vikings even though they didn’t play. Chicago lost on a last-second miracle and Packers QB Jordan Love exiting Green Bay’s victory with a groin injury.

And after some Gophers football praise, it was time to shine a little light on the Wild and Loons.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

