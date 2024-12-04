Sports

Podcast: Parallels between Wild and Vikings; Gophers bowl game projections

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who won their fourth straight game, all by one goal, with an overtime victory Tuesday over Vancouver. There are starting to be some striking similarities between the Wild and Vikings. Plus the Gophers women’s basketball team is 10-0 while the Wolves are 10-10.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 3:54PM
Joel Eriksson Ek (14), Kirill Kaprizov (97) and Brock Faber (7) celebrate a goal by Jake Middleton (5) of the Minnesota Wild in the third period Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who won their fourth straight game, all by one goal, with an overtime victory Tuesday over Vancouver. There are starting to be some striking similarities between the Wild and Vikings. Plus the Gophers women’s basketball team is 10-0 while the Wolves are 10-10. What do we make of both starts?

11:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to recap a stirring 24-7 win over Wisconsin and to look ahead to the Gophers’ likeliest bowl destinations.

22:00: Chip Scoggins on Minnesota State Mankato football and a showdown vs. fellow NSIC underdog Bemidji State in the Division II quarterfinals this weekend.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

