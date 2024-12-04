Podcast: Parallels between Wild and Vikings; Gophers bowl game projections

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who won their fourth straight game, all by one goal, with an overtime victory Tuesday over Vancouver. There are starting to be some striking similarities between the Wild and Vikings. Plus the Gophers women’s basketball team is 10-0 while the Wolves are 10-10. What do we make of both starts?
11:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to recap a stirring 24-7 win over Wisconsin and to look ahead to the Gophers’ likeliest bowl destinations.
22:00: Chip Scoggins on Minnesota State Mankato football and a showdown vs. fellow NSIC underdog Bemidji State in the Division II quarterfinals this weekend.
Scoggins: The Wild, like the Vikings, are figuring out a way to be much better than we thought they'd be.