Podcast: Offensive miscues, defensive lapses prove too costly in Vikings’ loss to Lions

Both sides of the ball had issues in Sunday’s 31-29 loss to the Lions. On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break it all down from U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2024 at 9:57PM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings’ 31-29 loss to the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, where an early lead wasn’t enough to hold off a red-hot Lions offense. What missed chances were there on offense? What did Justin Jefferson have to say afterward? How much did the defense miss Blake Cashman’s presence in the middle, where Jared Goff seemingly had his way?

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

