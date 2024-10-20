Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings’ 31-29 loss to the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, where an early lead wasn’t enough to hold off a red-hot Lions offense. What missed chances were there on offense? What did Justin Jefferson have to say afterward? How much did the defense miss Blake Cashman’s presence in the middle, where Jared Goff seemingly had his way?
Podcast: Offensive miscues, defensive lapses prove too costly in Vikings’ loss to Lions
Both sides of the ball had issues in Sunday’s 31-29 loss to the Lions. On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break it all down from U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2024 at 9:57PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refines offense ahead of first game against old friend Sean McVay
O’Connell was an assistant coach for the Rams and McVay, and the teams will meet Thursday night with little prep time.