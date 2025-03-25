Sports

Podcast: Niko Medved’s to-do list with Gophers; Wolves, Wild in dangerous spots

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who lost for the third time in four games. Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of why the Gophers hired Niko Medved.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 1:52PM
Minnesota Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) dunks in a win over Oregon earlier this season. (Aaron Lavinsky)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who lost for the third time in four games. While this one was more forgivable in result (at Indiana), the style of play and focus lately have been lacking. It’s a bad development for a team trying to fight for a playoff spot. Plus the Wild also lost. They have a very tough week coming up.

11:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of why the Gophers hired Niko Medved as well as an examination of where the money is going to come from as athletic budgets venture into new territory.

26:00: A finalized Twins roster reveals a couple surprises and one big issue.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

