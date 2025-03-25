Podcast: Niko Medved’s to-do list with Gophers; Wolves, Wild in dangerous spots

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves, who lost for the third time in four games. While this one was more forgivable in result (at Indiana), the style of play and focus lately have been lacking. It’s a bad development for a team trying to fight for a playoff spot. Plus the Wild also lost. They have a very tough week coming up.
11:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of why the Gophers hired Niko Medved as well as an examination of where the money is going to come from as athletic budgets venture into new territory.
26:00: A finalized Twins roster reveals a couple surprises and one big issue.
