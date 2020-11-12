Another trip to Soldier Field could steer the direction of the Vikings’ 2020 season after back-to-back NFC North wins. The Bears are reeling with three straight losses, but another top-10 defense presents matchup problems for the Vikings offense. Can Dalvin Cook keep them on track?
Those subjects are more are under discussion in the newest Access Vikings podcast.
If you do not see the podcast player on your device, tap here
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Sunday at the Masters: Can Justin Thomas make Dustin Johnson nervous?
The leaders are teeing off at Augusta National for the final round of the Masters.
Motorsports
Hamilton lets tears flow as he clinches record 7th F1 title
After winning a difficult race to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven Formula One championships on Sunday, the hardest thing for Lewis Hamilton was containing…
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is time right for USC to hire Franklin?
For several years speculation has persisted that if Southern California ever did move on from Clay Helton, Penn State's James Franklin would be a logical…
Sports
Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million
New Kim is worth her weight in gold and then some — actually much, much more.
Wolves
A, B, C or none of the above: Wolves prepping for first overall pick
The Timberwolves have a choice to make with no consensus No. 1 overall pick. They may trade it, potentially to move down in the draft or for an established player or some combination of both.