Podcast: Minnesota United preview + ESPN and MLB breakup + Ben Johnson counterpoint

On a wide-ranging edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations championship game. Plus Jon Marthaler joins Rand to preview the Minnesota United season and a listener has a perspective on Ben Johnson.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2025 at 3:47PM
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, left, celebrates after scoring against St. Louis City goalie Roman Bürki during a 2024 match. (Zachary Linhares)

Introduction: On a wide-ranging edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the Four Nations championship game. Plus a look at the Timberwolves' relatively soft schedule in March and the breakup between MLB and ESPN.

10:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to preview the Minnesota United season, which begins Saturday at LAFC. Is this the year the Loons become legitimate contenders?

25:00: A listener has a perspective on Ben Johnson.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

