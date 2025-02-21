Introduction: On a wide-ranging edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the Four Nations championship game. Plus a look at the Timberwolves' relatively soft schedule in March and the breakup between MLB and ESPN.
Podcast: Minnesota United preview + ESPN and MLB breakup + Ben Johnson counterpoint
On a wide-ranging edition of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts with Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations championship game. Plus Jon Marthaler joins Rand to preview the Minnesota United season and a listener has a perspective on Ben Johnson.
10:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to preview the Minnesota United season, which begins Saturday at LAFC. Is this the year the Loons become legitimate contenders?
25:00: A listener has a perspective on Ben Johnson.
