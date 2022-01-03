The Vikings didn't run the ball enough and don't have a rookie quarterback worth evaluating in this regular season, at least according to Mike Zimmer after Sunday night's loss in Green Bay. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins react to Zimmer's postgame comments, quarterback Sean Mannion's start and the direction of the franchise from Lambeau Field.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll with few changes
Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll, with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the rankings Monday.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Mike Zimmer has few answers after Vikings' 27-point loss in Green Bay
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins react to Zimmer's postgame comments, quarterback Sean Mannion's start and the direction of the franchise from Lambeau Field.
Sports
Scoggins: Bungled offense tops long list of what's gone wrong for Zimmer
The 2021 Vikings suffered from a failure in coaching, personnel and leadership, which should give ownership clear guidance in determining its next move.
Sports
Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke
Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.
Sports
NFL finale is showdown for playoffs: Chargers at Raiders
The NFL's schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.