Podcast: Max Brosmer and the importance of experience for the Gophers

Introduction: On a jam-packed edition of the show, host Michael Rand starts with an encouraging game from the Wild punctuated by their first-ever goalie goal by Filip Gustavsson. Randy Johnson follows with a look at Gophers football led by veteran Max Brosmer.

By Michael Rand

October 16, 2024 at 2:05PM
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) was a hero in back-to-back wins over USC and UCLA. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

8:00: Chip Scoggins joins to talk about his visit with Gophers QB recruit Jackson Kollock, and Randy Johnson follows with a look at the current team led by veteran Max Brosmer.

26:00: Hear from head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and two members of the Gophers women’s basketball team about the benefit of experience. Plus the Gophers are attending the pivotal Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tonight at Target Center, where the Lynx need to get off to a better start in order to win.

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

