Podcast: Max Brosmer and the importance of experience for the Gophers
Introduction: On a jam-packed edition of the show, host Michael Rand starts with an encouraging game from the Wild punctuated by their first-ever goalie goal by Filip Gustavsson. Randy Johnson follows with a look at Gophers football led by veteran Max Brosmer.
8:00: Chip Scoggins joins to talk about his visit with Gophers QB recruit Jackson Kollock, and Randy Johnson follows with a look at the current team led by veteran Max Brosmer.
26:00: Hear from head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and two members of the Gophers women’s basketball team about the benefit of experience. Plus the Gophers are attending the pivotal Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tonight at Target Center, where the Lynx need to get off to a better start in order to win.
Filip Gustavsson had the perfect setup to put the puck in the net Tuesday night against the Blues.