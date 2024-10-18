Sports

Podcast: Lions are biggest test yet for Vikings; Can Lynx force Game 5?

Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings vs. Lions game Sunday, viewing it through the lens of ESPN’s Football Power Index. Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand to set up Friday’s critical Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Target Center.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 2:38PM
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after she made a basket late in the fourth quarter Wednesday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings vs. Lions game Sunday, viewing it through the lens of ESPN’s Football Power Index. Though Minnesota is the only undefeated team in the NFC, the index says the 4-1 Lions are the NFL’s best team. That defines the stakes for Sunday’s showdown at U.S Bank Stadium. Plus the baseball playoffs have been both compelling and frustrating.

12:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand to set up Friday’s critical Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Target Center. Minnesota is down 2-1 in the series after Wednesday’s heartbreaking loss.

19:00: Fantasy football picks return.

27:00: Bring on the NBA season and great expectations for the Wolves.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Podcast: Lions are biggest test yet for Vikings; Can Lynx force Game 5?

card image

Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings vs. Lions game Sunday, viewing it through the lens of ESPN’s Football Power Index. Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand to set up Friday’s critical Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Target Center.

Gophers

U men’s basketball roster analysis: Predicted starters, key reserves

card image
Outdoor Activities

Anderson: In Minnesota, gathering firewood and harvesting gardens are autumn rituals of the soul

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image