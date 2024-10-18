Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings vs. Lions game Sunday, viewing it through the lens of ESPN’s Football Power Index. Though Minnesota is the only undefeated team in the NFC, the index says the 4-1 Lions are the NFL’s best team. That defines the stakes for Sunday’s showdown at U.S Bank Stadium. Plus the baseball playoffs have been both compelling and frustrating.
Podcast: Lions are biggest test yet for Vikings; Can Lynx force Game 5?
Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings vs. Lions game Sunday, viewing it through the lens of ESPN’s Football Power Index. Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand to set up Friday’s critical Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Target Center.
12:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand to set up Friday’s critical Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Target Center. Minnesota is down 2-1 in the series after Wednesday’s heartbreaking loss.
19:00: Fantasy football picks return.
27:00: Bring on the NBA season and great expectations for the Wolves.
