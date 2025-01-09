Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on the Vikings’ chances and Wild players stepping up

Host Michael Rand start with three teams that won Wednesday but don’t often get headlines on the podcast. The Gophers women’s basketball team is now 16-1 after a 26-point win over Rutgers. The St. Thomas men’s basketball team is 3-0 in conference play after a nice win over South Dakota State. And the Frost won in overtime on a Taylor Heise goal, part of their strong start to this season.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 9, 2025 at 4:01PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell left shook hands with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at the end of Sunday's game. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

9:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show for the weekly Daily Delivery Debate segment. In focus: The mindset of the Vikings and their fans going into the playoffs; whether the Wolves have figured things out; and the most impressive Wild player since Kirill Kaprizov’s injury.

27:00: Will the Vikings be playing in Arizona?

