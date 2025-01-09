Introduction: Host Michael Rand start with three teams that won Wednesday but don’t often get headlines on the podcast. The Gophers women’s basketball team is now 16-1 after a 26-point win over Rutgers. The St. Thomas men’s basketball team is 3-0 in conference play after a nice win over South Dakota State. And the Frost won in overtime on a Taylor Heise goal, part of their strong start to this season.
Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on the Vikings’ chances and Wild players stepping up
9:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show for the weekly Daily Delivery Debate segment. In focus: The mindset of the Vikings and their fans going into the playoffs; whether the Wolves have figured things out; and the most impressive Wild player since Kirill Kaprizov’s injury.
27:00: Will the Vikings be playing in Arizona?
