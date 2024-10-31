Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on the fortunes of the Vikings and Gophers

Host Michael Rand starts with the World Series. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their debate segment. Can the Vikings turn their season back around? Does MLS need a different overtime format? And what if two games had gone differently for the Gophers football team?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 3:03PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) will try to help snap a two-game losing streak. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the World Series, which ended Wednesday after the Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 win over the Yankees. Mookie Betts keyed the win with a great hustle play, but the entire series was just a meeting between two high payroll teams in an inequitable system.

8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their debate segment. Can the Vikings turn their season back around on Sunday? Does MLS need a different overtime format? And what if two games had gone differently for the Gophers football team?

27:00: The WNBA has a problem.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Wild

Once a slow starter, Wild’s Kaprizov is on a scoring tear

card image

Winger Kirill Kaprizov has been held without a point in only one game this season, and his current streak of six multipoint games is already a career high.

Gophers

Gophers land four-star basketball recruit Ross from California

card image
Wild

Wild prepares to face suddenly red-hot Lightning

card image