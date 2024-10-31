Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the World Series, which ended Wednesday after the Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 win over the Yankees. Mookie Betts keyed the win with a great hustle play, but the entire series was just a meeting between two high payroll teams in an inequitable system.
Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on the fortunes of the Vikings and Gophers
Host Michael Rand starts with the World Series. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their debate segment. Can the Vikings turn their season back around? Does MLS need a different overtime format? And what if two games had gone differently for the Gophers football team?
8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their debate segment. Can the Vikings turn their season back around on Sunday? Does MLS need a different overtime format? And what if two games had gone differently for the Gophers football team?
27:00: The WNBA has a problem.
