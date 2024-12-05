Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on surprising teams and Gophers expectations

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ second consecutive blowout win and third straight standout defensive performance overall, this time a 108-80 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles. Have the Wolves found the spark that was missing earlier in the season? And did you stay up to watch the whole thing until around midnight?
11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus this week: the most surprising team in Minnesota pro sports this season? How often should the Gophers be expected to be in contention for an expanded College Football Playoff spot? And how many wins will the Wolves finish with this season?
30:00: A major kicking issue was barely a hiccup for the Vikings, one of many things different this season from past years.
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) was the only player missing at Thursday’s practice; running back Aaron Jones' mom is his toughest critic; and receiver Justin Jefferson closes in on another milestone.