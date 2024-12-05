Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on surprising teams and Gophers expectations

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ second consecutive blowout win and third straight standout defensive performance overall, this time a 108-80 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2024 at 3:00PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) grabs a rebound during the first half Wednesday. (Eric Thayer)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ second consecutive blowout win and third straight standout defensive performance overall, this time a 108-80 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles. Have the Wolves found the spark that was missing earlier in the season? And did you stay up to watch the whole thing until around midnight?

11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus this week: the most surprising team in Minnesota pro sports this season? How often should the Gophers be expected to be in contention for an expanded College Football Playoff spot? And how many wins will the Wolves finish with this season?

30:00: A major kicking issue was barely a hiccup for the Vikings, one of many things different this season from past years.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

