Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on confidence in the Timberwolves, Wild

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the NFL Draft and the first round Thursday in Green Bay. The Vikings are on the clock at No. 24 with a range of options. The best one is probably to trade down and accumulate more picks to bolster depth they don’t have now and will need in the future.
8:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their “Daily Delivery” debate. The big question: Who do you have more faith in to win their first round playoff series, the Wolves or Wild? And what are the percent chances one, both or neither team advances?
31:00: A Twins win and a must-read from Patrick Reusse.
