Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Ben Johnson, Wild vs. Wolves and Total Golf Live

Host Michael Rand starts with an important win for the Gophers women’s basketball team, which knocked off Purdue 74-61 on Wednesday to solidify its NCAA tournament status. Plus a look at the confidence of Anthony Edwards and the shakiness of Luka’s Lakers.
9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus: The Gophers have changed the narrative of their men’s basketball season. What does that mean for coach Ben Johnson? Which team do you trust more in the playoffs -- the Wild or the Wolves? And what do we make of Total Golf Live?
28:00: Sam Darnold could be the next Baker Mayfield or Geno Smith. Is that what the Vikings really want?
All 32 NFL teams and more than 300 draft prospects will be gathering in Indianapolis next week for the combine. The Vikings could be looking for reinforcements on their offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary and at running back.