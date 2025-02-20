Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Ben Johnson, Wild vs. Wolves and Total Golf Live

Host Michael Rand starts with an important win for the Gophers women’s basketball team, which knocked off Purdue 74-61 on Wednesday to solidify its NCAA tournament status. Plus a look at the confidence of Anthony Edwards and the shakiness of Luka’s Lakers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 3:11PM
Gophers coach Ben Johnson has changed the narrative. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with an important win for the Gophers women’s basketball team, which knocked off Purdue 74-61 on Wednesday to solidify its NCAA tournament status. Plus a look at the confidence of Anthony Edwards and the shakiness of Luka’s Lakers.

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus: The Gophers have changed the narrative of their men’s basketball season. What does that mean for coach Ben Johnson? Which team do you trust more in the playoffs -- the Wild or the Wolves? And what do we make of Total Golf Live?

28:00: Sam Darnold could be the next Baker Mayfield or Geno Smith. Is that what the Vikings really want?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Vikings

The NFL combine is next week. Who should the Vikings be watching?

card image

All 32 NFL teams and more than 300 draft prospects will be gathering in Indianapolis next week for the combine. The Vikings could be looking for reinforcements on their offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary and at running back.

High Schools

Watch it live tonight: Panthers, Spartans collide in a boys hockey section showdown

card image

Wolves

Souhan: What Finch must do for the Wolves to win

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image