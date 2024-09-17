Podcast: Kirk Cousins changed the narrative, but the Twins sure didn’t

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Monday Night Football, where Kirk Cousins and the Falcons were gifted a chance that they took full advantage of in rallying to defeat the Eagles 22-21. Before Cousins’ final TD drive, he had played a steady but unspectacular game that he was likely to lose. Now he’s a hero and has erased some of the narrative that emerged after a rough first week in Atlanta. The whole game felt like the 2021 Vikings playing against themselves.
Playing on Monday Night Football and gifted a chance for redemption on multiple fronts, former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins led the Falcons on a last-minute touchdown drive for a stunning 22-21 win. Meanwhile, the Twins blew a late lead and saw their wild card cushion shrink.
8:00: The Twins lost a Pablo Lopez start when Griffin Jax couldn’t lock down a late lead. The Twins are fading fast, and they might be trying to stop the bleeding with a castoff that another playoff team didn’t want.
12:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review of the Vikings’ win over the 49ers and three hot takeaways. Rand thinks this Vikings offensive line is the best in a long time.
30:00: Vikings poetry is very positive this week.
44:00: The Lynx have plenty at stake in a huge game tonight.
Carlos Correa’s two-run single in the 10th gave the Twins a two-run lead, but host Cleveland rallied for three runs off Ronny Henriquez to send Minnesota to a crushing loss.