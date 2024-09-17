Podcast: Kirk Cousins changed the narrative, but the Twins sure didn’t

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Monday Night Football, where Kirk Cousins and the Falcons were gifted a chance that they took full advantage of in rallying to defeat the Eagles 22-21. Before Cousins’ final TD drive, he had played a steady but unspectacular game that he was likely to lose. Now he’s a hero and has erased some of the narrative that emerged after a rough first week in Atlanta. The whole game felt like the 2021 Vikings playing against themselves.