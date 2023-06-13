Receiver Justin Jefferson reported to the first mandatory Vikings practice on Tuesday. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter did not, marking the first time the former 2015 draft pick is holding out. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss Jefferson's ongoing contract negotiations, the reasons why Hunter's pay remains an issue, and answer your questions about the defense, quarterback Kirk Cousins and more on this Access Vikings episode.

