Receiver Justin Jefferson reported to the first mandatory Vikings practice on Tuesday. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter did not, marking the first time the former 2015 draft pick is holding out. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss Jefferson's ongoing contract negotiations, the reasons why Hunter's pay remains an issue, and answer your questions about the defense, quarterback Kirk Cousins and more on this Access Vikings episode.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say
A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong, police said Tuesday. The violence left 10 people wounded, including one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting.
Vikings
Jefferson rejoins Vikings, Hunter does not as minicamp opens
As expected, edge rusher Danielle Hunter skipped Tuesday's mandatory team session as part of his latest contract dispute with the team. But Justin Jefferson made his first appearance at the offseason program.
Sports
Part-time Uber driver Berry Henson travels the world to get to US Open
Berry Henson always imagined moments like this. He's at the U.S. Open, playing practice rounds with Phil Mickelson and soaking up whatever information he can get for his first major championship against the best players in the world.
Business
Bill to help finance a Las Vegas ballpark for Oakland A's passes Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly
A stadium financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle Tuesday after being approved by the Nevada Senate, but not before lawmakers amended the measure to strengthen its benefits for the community.
High Schools
Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon shoots 66, leads in defense of Class 3A girls golf title
VanArragon is two strokes ahead of Simley's Reese McCauley, also a former state champion.