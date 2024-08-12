Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who took the first two games of their showdown with Cleveland and had the Guardians on the ropes before dropping Saturday and Sunday’s games. It wasn’t a disaster, but it definitely was a missed opportunity for the Twins as they still sit 3.5 games back heading into another big series vs. Kansas City. Plus Rand puts a bow on the tremendous Paris Olympics.
Sports
Podcast: J.J. McCarthy’s excellent debut; Twins miss a big opportunity
Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joined host Michael Rand on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast to break down quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s firsts preseason game. Rand also lamented the Twins’ missed chance against Cleveland.
10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to dissect Saturday’s preseason opener against the Raiders. Sam Darnold looked efficient. Rookie J.J. McCarthy made some electric plays after an early interception. The defense has some holes in the secondary but more depth within the front seven. And Minnesota won a preseason game for the first time since 2019.
37:00: A new Aaron Rodgers book dredges up some old wounds.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
More from Sports
At young ages, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. and the Twins’ Royce Lewis have become the hitter on their team that nobody wants to face with the game on the line.