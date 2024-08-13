Sports

Podcast: Injuries to J.J. McCarthy, Byron Buxton; a visit with Creed’s Mark Tremonti

On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand starts with some disconcerting injury news for Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy and Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. Rand also visits with Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti about last year’s “Higher” phenomenon with the Vikings.

By Michael Rand

Star Tribune

August 13, 2024 at 2:43PM
J.J. McCarthy, Byron Buxton and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Monday’s double dose of concerning news. After a very encouraging Saturday preseason debut, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was held out of Monday’s practice with a sore knee. And in the midst of an 8-3 win over the Royals on Monday, Byron Buxton had to leave the game with a hip problem. Even without knowing the timetables for either injury, that’s not the news anyone wanted.

13:00: “Higher” by Creed became an unofficial anthem of the Vikings during a winning streak last year. On today’s show, Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti joins Rand to talk about that phenomenon and other aspects of the band as they prepare to play Treasure Island on Saturday.

26:00: The Jets are being the Jets.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Michael Rand

Digital sports senior writer

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

