Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Monday’s double dose of concerning news. After a very encouraging Saturday preseason debut, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was held out of Monday’s practice with a sore knee. And in the midst of an 8-3 win over the Royals on Monday, Byron Buxton had to leave the game with a hip problem. Even without knowing the timetables for either injury, that’s not the news anyone wanted.
Sports
Podcast: Injuries to J.J. McCarthy, Byron Buxton; a visit with Creed’s Mark Tremonti
On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand starts with some disconcerting injury news for Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy and Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. Rand also visits with Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti about last year’s “Higher” phenomenon with the Vikings.
13:00: “Higher” by Creed became an unofficial anthem of the Vikings during a winning streak last year. On today’s show, Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti joins Rand to talk about that phenomenon and other aspects of the band as they prepare to play Treasure Island on Saturday.
26:00: The Jets are being the Jets.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
More from Sports
See More
The rookie from Michigan, who was the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, will have surgery in the near future and tweeted “amor fati.”