Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lynx, who locked up the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a dramatic win on a long last-second three-pointer by Bridget Carleton on Tuesday at Connecticut. The Lynx are 30-9 and will have home-court advantage for two rounds of the playoffs, assuming they knock off No. 7 Phoenix in the first round.
Podcast: Huge wins for Lynx, Twins; Gophers vs. Iowa and the invalid fair catch
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand breaks down a dramatic win by the Lynx that locked up their playoff seed and a big win by the Twins that strengthened their case. Plus Randy Johnson joins Rand to set up Saturday’s Gophers vs. Iowa game.
7:00: The Twins grabbed a much-needed 4-1 win in Cleveland. They had to expend a lot of bullpen energy to get there, but with just 11 games left in the season and their wild card lead over Detroit sitting at just 1.5 games, they need to seize on any opportunity to get a victory.
12:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to set up Iowa week. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium probably won’t be as wild as last year’s invalid fair catch game, but we should expect it to be close and low-scoring.
24:00: Chip Scoggins on Chip Lohmiller, former kicker and now a fire chief.
30:00: Tennessee is passing the increased cost of college sports onto its fans, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.
