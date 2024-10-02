Sports

Podcast: Huge Lynx win, too-soon Vikings playoff graphic and a Twins firing

Host Michael Rand welcomed in a trio of guests on a jam-packed episode of the Daily Delivery podcast. But he started with the big Lynx win in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs and worked his way forward from there.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2024 at 1:35PM
The Lynx bench reacts after Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) made a basket in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's win. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: It must be October because there is a lot to talk about right now. The biggest local live story was the Lynx, and host Michael Rand started with their 77-70 must-have victory over Connecticut in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday. The series goes back to Connecticut tied 1-1 and feels destined to go the full five games. Rand also took note of a report that the Twins fired hitting coach David Popkins. Was the hitting coach really to blame for this year’s collapse?

9:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about the botched off-side call on the onside kick Saturday and how the Gophers move forward from here.

19:00: Jon Marthaler on Minnesota United, which is peaking at the right time as the playoffs get near.

30:00: Chip Scoggins on Randy Shaver.

37:00: Too soon on those playoff graphics, NFL.

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

