Podcast: Huge Lynx win, too-soon Vikings playoff graphic and a Twins firing

Introduction: It must be October because there is a lot to talk about right now. The biggest local live story was the Lynx, and host Michael Rand started with their 77-70 must-have victory over Connecticut in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday. The series goes back to Connecticut tied 1-1 and feels destined to go the full five games. Rand also took note of a report that the Twins fired hitting coach David Popkins. Was the hitting coach really to blame for this year’s collapse?
Host Michael Rand welcomed in a trio of guests on a jam-packed episode of the Daily Delivery podcast. But he started with the big Lynx win in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs and worked his way forward from there.
9:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about the botched off-side call on the onside kick Saturday and how the Gophers move forward from here.
19:00: Jon Marthaler on Minnesota United, which is peaking at the right time as the playoffs get near.
30:00: Chip Scoggins on Randy Shaver.
37:00: Too soon on those playoff graphics, NFL.
