Podcast: Huge Lynx win, too-soon Vikings playoff graphic and a Twins firing

Introduction: It must be October because there is a lot to talk about right now. The biggest local live story was the Lynx, and host Michael Rand started with their 77-70 must-have victory over Connecticut in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday. The series goes back to Connecticut tied 1-1 and feels destined to go the full five games. Rand also took note of a report that the Twins fired hitting coach David Popkins. Was the hitting coach really to blame for this year’s collapse?