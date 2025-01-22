Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a second consecutive impressive victory for the Gophers men’s basketball team, who won in Iowa for the first time in a decade. Is this a positive blip during a disappointing season, or is Ben Johnson’s team starting to build something?
Podcast: How Kevin O’Connell’s extension sets up the Vikings’ offseason
Host Michael Rand starts with a second consecutive impressive victory for the Gophers men’s basketball team, who won in Iowa for the first time in a decade. Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down Kevin O’Connell’s contract extension, and Chris Hine joins later to talk Timberwolves.
6:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down Kevin O’Connell’s contract extension. With a new multiyear deal in hand, how does O’Connell go about setting the Vikings up for success? And what comes next for Minnesota in what figures to be a busy offseason?
20:00: Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine joins to talk about the 22-21 squad, which needs to put together a run soon to move up in the standings.
38:00: Baseball on the brain.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
The mobile defenseman helped Team USA to another gold medal at the world juniors, and is thriving at Denver.