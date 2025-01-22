Sports

Podcast: How Kevin O’Connell’s extension sets up the Vikings’ offseason

Host Michael Rand starts with a second consecutive impressive victory for the Gophers men’s basketball team, who won in Iowa for the first time in a decade. Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down Kevin O’Connell’s contract extension, and Chris Hine joins later to talk Timberwolves.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 4:43PM
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is here for the long haul. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a second consecutive impressive victory for the Gophers men’s basketball team, who won in Iowa for the first time in a decade. Is this a positive blip during a disappointing season, or is Ben Johnson’s team starting to build something?

6:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down Kevin O’Connell’s contract extension. With a new multiyear deal in hand, how does O’Connell go about setting the Vikings up for success? And what comes next for Minnesota in what figures to be a busy offseason?

20:00: Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine joins to talk about the 22-21 squad, which needs to put together a run soon to move up in the standings.

38:00: Baseball on the brain.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Wild

Wild first-round pick Zeev Buium impresses at all levels

card image

The mobile defenseman helped Team USA to another gold medal at the world juniors, and is thriving at Denver.

Daily Delivery

Podcast: How Kevin O’Connell’s extension sets up the Vikings’ offseason

card image

Sports

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

card image