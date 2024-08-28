Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the much-maligned top part of the Vikings’ 2022 draft class now that Lewis Cine has been cut. There’s no doubt that the Vikings missed on Cine, Andrew Booth and Brian Asamoah, among others. But it was interesting to look back at the consensus at the time of the draft. A lot of smart folks thought the Vikings had done well.
Podcast: Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit looks ahead; Twins continue alarming tumble
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined host Michael Rand and Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood out at the State Fair. Plus Rand broke down the concerning 2022 Vikings draft and the Twins’ recent struggles.
10:00: Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined Rand and Gophers writer Kent Youngblood at the State Fair to preview the upcoming season. You’ll learn what Plitzuweit likes about this year’s team and what stat she loves the most.
34:00: The Twins lost again, and the Royals pulled even with Cleveland. Have we been focused on the wrong AL Central foe?
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Safety Lewis Cine and running back Kene Nwangwu, cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, found new homes on Wednesday.