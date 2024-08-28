Sports

Podcast: Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit looks ahead; Twins continue alarming tumble

On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined host Michael Rand and Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood out at the State Fair. Plus Rand broke down the concerning 2022 Vikings draft and the Twins’ recent struggles.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 28, 2024 at 2:25PM
Minnesota Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the much-maligned top part of the Vikings’ 2022 draft class now that Lewis Cine has been cut. There’s no doubt that the Vikings missed on Cine, Andrew Booth and Brian Asamoah, among others. But it was interesting to look back at the consensus at the time of the draft. A lot of smart folks thought the Vikings had done well.

10:00: Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined Rand and Gophers writer Kent Youngblood at the State Fair to preview the upcoming season. You’ll learn what Plitzuweit likes about this year’s team and what stat she loves the most.

34:00: The Twins lost again, and the Royals pulled even with Cleveland. Have we been focused on the wrong AL Central foe?

