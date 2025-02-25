Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' stunning comeback victory over West-leading Oklahoma City on Monday. Down 106-82 early in the fourth quarter, Minnesota stormed back to force overtime and eventually won 131-128. Jaden McDaniels continues to be a story for the Wolves, who according to Rand shouldn’t fear anyone in the West. The Wild, on the flip side, got some concerning news about Kirill Kaprizov.
Podcast: Girls' hockey and high school rivalries; a Wolves comeback for the ages
10:00: Star Tribune high school writer Cassidy Hettesheimer joins Rand on several subjects. They got into her project on the best rivalries in Minnesota high school sports, the recent girls' hockey state tournament and the season-to-date for the PWHL’s Minnesota Frost.
30:00: What is the best-case scenario for the Twins and Chris Paddack?
Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins of Afton, who leads the World Cup standings, looks to add to her memorable season at the world championships this week in Trondheim, Norway. And she isn't the only Minnesotan in the field.