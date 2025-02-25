Podcast: Girls' hockey and high school rivalries; a Wolves comeback for the ages

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' stunning comeback victory over West-leading Oklahoma City on Monday. Down 106-82 early in the fourth quarter, Minnesota stormed back to force overtime and eventually won 131-128. Jaden McDaniels continues to be a story for the Wolves, who according to Rand shouldn’t fear anyone in the West. The Wild, on the flip side, got some concerning news about Kirill Kaprizov.