Podcast: Girls' hockey and high school rivalries; a Wolves comeback for the ages

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' stunning comeback victory over West-leading Oklahoma City. Then Star Tribune high school writer Cassidy Hettesheimer joins Rand on several subjects.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2025 at 4:16PM
Warroad forward Taylor Reese (6) celebrates a goal during the girls' hockey state tournament. (Aaron Lavinsky)

Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' stunning comeback victory over West-leading Oklahoma City on Monday. Down 106-82 early in the fourth quarter, Minnesota stormed back to force overtime and eventually won 131-128. Jaden McDaniels continues to be a story for the Wolves, who according to Rand shouldn’t fear anyone in the West. The Wild, on the flip side, got some concerning news about Kirill Kaprizov.

10:00: Star Tribune high school writer Cassidy Hettesheimer joins Rand on several subjects. They got into her project on the best rivalries in Minnesota high school sports, the recent girls' hockey state tournament and the season-to-date for the PWHL’s Minnesota Frost.

30:00: What is the best-case scenario for the Twins and Chris Paddack?

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

