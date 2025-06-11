Sports

Podcast: Do Gophers stand to benefit from influx of money in college sports?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 2:15PM
Minnesota Gophers men's basketball coach Niko Medved chats with football coach P.J. Fleck in March. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the comical, nonsensical and now personal Knicks coaching search, which reportedly included an attempt by New York to talk to current Wolves coach Chris Finch. Minnesota of course turned them down. Rand also gets to the 16-4 Twins loss, which didn’t inspire faith in Simeon Woods Richardson.

12:00: Minnesota Star Tribune college football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand to discuss the impact of the house settlement on the Gophers. Plus recruiting news from P.J. Fleck’s team.

31:00: Josh Oliver’s extension is another signal the Vikings are prioritizing the run game.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

