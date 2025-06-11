Podcast: Do Gophers stand to benefit from influx of money in college sports?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the comical, nonsensical and now personal Knicks coaching search, which reportedly included an attempt by New York to talk to current Wolves coach Chris Finch. Minnesota of course turned them down. Rand also gets to the 16-4 Twins loss, which didn’t inspire faith in Simeon Woods Richardson.
12:00: Minnesota Star Tribune college football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand to discuss the impact of the house settlement on the Gophers. Plus recruiting news from P.J. Fleck’s team.
31:00: Josh Oliver’s extension is another signal the Vikings are prioritizing the run game.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports