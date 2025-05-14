Podcast: Can the Timberwolves, Frost advance during ‘Closeout Wednesday’?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ opportunity Wednesday to knock out Golden State in five games. They are heavy favorites at Target Center, but now is not the time for complacency as the rest of the NBA playoffs have shown.
9:00: Jerry Zgoda from the Star Tribune joins Rand to help break down the other closeout game. The Frost have a 2-1 lead on Toronto in the PWHL playoffs and can win the series Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
19:00: Why do the Rockies draw good crowds even though they are bad?
