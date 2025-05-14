Sports

Podcast: Can the Timberwolves, Frost advance during ‘Closeout Wednesday’?

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ opportunity Wednesday to knock out Golden State in five games. Jerry Zgoda from the Star Tribune joins Rand to help break down the other closeout game. The Frost have a 2-1 lead on Toronto.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 3:06PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle are hoping to celebrate Wednesday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ opportunity Wednesday to knock out Golden State in five games. They are heavy favorites at Target Center, but now is not the time for complacency as the rest of the NBA playoffs have shown.

9:00: Jerry Zgoda from the Star Tribune joins Rand to help break down the other closeout game. The Frost have a 2-1 lead on Toronto in the PWHL playoffs and can win the series Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

19:00: Why do the Rockies draw good crowds even though they are bad?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Frost

Stalwart Frost defender Stecklein suddenly turns into goal-scoring machine

card image

Stecklein and the Frost, who are one win away from returning to the Walter Cup Finals, will host Toronto Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in the PWHL semifinals.

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Can the Timberwolves, Frost advance during ‘Closeout Wednesday’?

card image

Vikings

Live updates: Vikings expected to host the Lions on Christmas

card image