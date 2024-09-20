Podcast: Can the Lynx extend their dream season and win another WNBA title?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three different notions of 50/50 clubs. The Twins have slid back to a coin flip chance to reach the playoffs and are now tied with Detroit in the wild card race after another walk-off loss Thursday. The Vikings have changed perceptions and risen up to a coin flip chance to be a playoff team. And Shohei Ohtani achieved a remarkable, never-been-done feat -- 50 homers and 50 steals in a season -- with a remarkable game Thursday.