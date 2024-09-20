Sports

Podcast: Can the Lynx extend their dream season and win another WNBA title?

On Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand talked with Minnesota Star Tribune WNBA writer Kent Youngblood ahead of the Lynx playoff opener on Sunday at Target Center. Plus thoughts on the Twins, Vikings, Shohei Ohtani and fantasy football.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 2:11PM
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) and forward Napheesa Collier (24) will try to help the organization win its fifth championship. (Ayrton Breckenridge)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three different notions of 50/50 clubs. The Twins have slid back to a coin flip chance to reach the playoffs and are now tied with Detroit in the wild card race after another walk-off loss Thursday. The Vikings have changed perceptions and risen up to a coin flip chance to be a playoff team. And Shohei Ohtani achieved a remarkable, never-been-done feat -- 50 homers and 50 steals in a season -- with a remarkable game Thursday.

9:00: Star Tribune WNBA writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand in advance of the playoffs. The Lynx finished the regular season 30-10, wildly overachieving compared to external expectations. The postseason starts Sunday. Can the Lynx win their fifth championship?

28:00: Fantasy football picks with Star Tribune sports editor Ryan Kostecka.

39:00: The sadness of Bryce Young.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

