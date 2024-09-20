Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three different notions of 50/50 clubs. The Twins have slid back to a coin flip chance to reach the playoffs and are now tied with Detroit in the wild card race after another walk-off loss Thursday. The Vikings have changed perceptions and risen up to a coin flip chance to be a playoff team. And Shohei Ohtani achieved a remarkable, never-been-done feat -- 50 homers and 50 steals in a season -- with a remarkable game Thursday.
Podcast: Can the Lynx extend their dream season and win another WNBA title?
On Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand talked with Minnesota Star Tribune WNBA writer Kent Youngblood ahead of the Lynx playoff opener on Sunday at Target Center. Plus thoughts on the Twins, Vikings, Shohei Ohtani and fantasy football.
9:00: Star Tribune WNBA writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand in advance of the playoffs. The Lynx finished the regular season 30-10, wildly overachieving compared to external expectations. The postseason starts Sunday. Can the Lynx win their fifth championship?
28:00: Fantasy football picks with Star Tribune sports editor Ryan Kostecka.
39:00: The sadness of Bryce Young.
