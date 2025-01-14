Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the Vikings’ playoff debacle and end of season

Host Michael Rand starts with the other games Monday, including a more competitive Gophers men’s basketball loss and a good enough Timberwolves win. Rand quickly gets to the Vikings, of course, and the ugly end to a great season. After losing 27-9 to the Rams on Monday, a season with great potential and accomplishment is suddenly over.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 2:46PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by Jared Verse (8) of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter Monday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

7:00: Rand quickly gets to the Vikings, of course, and the ugly end to a great season. After losing 27-9 to the Rams on Monday, a season with great potential and accomplishment is suddenly over. It disappeared in a flurry of sacks, poor offensive line play and indecision from Sam Darnold. Where do the Vikings go from here? Rand will answer that and tons of listener questions.

37:00: More to unpack in the days to come.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

