Host Michael Rand starts with the other games Monday, including a more competitive Gophers men’s basketball loss and a good enough Timberwolves win.
Podcast: Breaking down the Vikings’ playoff debacle and end of season
Host Michael Rand starts with the other games Monday, including a more competitive Gophers men’s basketball loss and a good enough Timberwolves win. Rand quickly gets to the Vikings, of course, and the ugly end to a great season. After losing 27-9 to the Rams on Monday, a season with great potential and accomplishment is suddenly over.
7:00: Rand quickly gets to the Vikings, of course, and the ugly end to a great season. After losing 27-9 to the Rams on Monday, a season with great potential and accomplishment is suddenly over. It disappeared in a flurry of sacks, poor offensive line play and indecision from Sam Darnold. Where do the Vikings go from here? Rand will answer that and tons of listener questions.
37:00: More to unpack in the days to come.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Of the 53 players active for the Vikings' playoff game vs. the Rams, 23 will be unrestricted free agents. Some of the team's coaches might have new addresses in 2025, too.