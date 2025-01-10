Sports

Podcast: Ben Goessling on Sam Darnold, Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores

Host Michael Rand starts with the implications of the Vikings vs. Rams game being moved to Arizona because of the fires in Los Angeles. Plus thoughts on the Timberwolves winning three games in a row and the injuries that caught up to the Wild in a blowout loss Thursday to Colorado.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 10, 2025 at 2:59PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell watches Justin Jefferson (18) and Sam Darnold (14) celebrate a touchdown earlier this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins to talk about where Sam Darnold stands going into his first career playoff start. Can he rebound from one of the worst games of his career last week? Plus a look at whether Brian Flores will be a head coach somewhere else next season as well as Kevin O’Connell’s contract status.

32:00: Getting into the College Football Playoff.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

