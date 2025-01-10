Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the implications of the Vikings vs. Rams game being moved to Arizona because of the fires in Los Angeles. Plus thoughts on the Timberwolves winning three games in a row and the injuries that caught up to the Wild in a blowout loss Thursday to Colorado.
Podcast: Ben Goessling on Sam Darnold, Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores
10:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins to talk about where Sam Darnold stands going into his first career playoff start. Can he rebound from one of the worst games of his career last week? Plus a look at whether Brian Flores will be a head coach somewhere else next season as well as Kevin O’Connell’s contract status.
32:00: Getting into the College Football Playoff.
