Podcast: An uninspiring Twins offseason and a worrisome Anthony Edwards problem

Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA’s biggest problem. Ratings are down for a number of reasons, but here is a big one: As teams like the Celtics have won with ruthless efficiency, as they did Thursday against the Wolves, the game has become less interesting to watch. Rand also touches on the uninspiring Twins offseason plus a win for the Wild and a loss for Gophers men’s basketball.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 3:00PM
President Derek Falvey and the Twins haven't done much to inspire fans so far this offseason. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show for a weekly debate segment on the Timberwolves, Gophers football and this question: Which championship other than a Super Bowl for the Vikings would mean the most to Minnesota fans?

31:00: A telling quote from Anthony Edwards and an encouraging mindset from the Gophers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

