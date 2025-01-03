Podcast: An uninspiring Twins offseason and a worrisome Anthony Edwards problem

Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA’s biggest problem. Ratings are down for a number of reasons, but here is a big one: As teams like the Celtics have won with ruthless efficiency, as they did Thursday against the Wolves, the game has become less interesting to watch. Rand also touches on the uninspiring Twins offseason plus a win for the Wild and a loss for Gophers men’s basketball.