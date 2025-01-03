Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the NBA’s biggest problem. Ratings are down for a number of reasons, but here is a big one: As teams like the Celtics have won with ruthless efficiency, as they did Thursday against the Wolves, the game has become less interesting to watch. Rand also touches on the uninspiring Twins offseason plus a win for the Wild and a loss for Gophers men’s basketball.
Podcast: An uninspiring Twins offseason and a worrisome Anthony Edwards problem
11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show for a weekly debate segment on the Timberwolves, Gophers football and this question: Which championship other than a Super Bowl for the Vikings would mean the most to Minnesota fans?
31:00: A telling quote from Anthony Edwards and an encouraging mindset from the Gophers.
