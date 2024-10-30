Sports

Podcast: A Vikings trade, Gophers surge and a persistent Wolves nemesis

Host Michael Rand starts with a huge night of live sports. The Timberwolves still can’t beat the Mavericks, the Wild won in Marc-Andre Fleury’s farewell game in Pittsburgh and Minnesota United earned a shootout victory in its playoff opener.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024 at 2:42PM
Luka Doncic (77) of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three pointer with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter at Target Center on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After that, it’s a flurry of guests: Randy Johnson on Gophers football, Chip Scoggins on a great high school tale, Chris Carr on high school sports coverage changes at the Star Tribune and Ben Goessling on big Vikings news.

