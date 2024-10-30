Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a huge night of live sports. The Timberwolves still can’t beat the Mavericks, the Wild won in Marc-Andre Fleury’s farewell game in Pittsburgh and Minnesota United earned a shootout victory in its playoff opener.
Podcast: A Vikings trade, Gophers surge and a persistent Wolves nemesis
After that, it’s a flurry of guests: Randy Johnson on Gophers football, Chip Scoggins on a great high school tale, Chris Carr on high school sports coverage changes at the Star Tribune and Ben Goessling on big Vikings news.
