Sports

Podcast: A special night for Marc-Andre Fleury; Wolves bench comes to life

Host Michael Rand starts with two big back-to-back wins for the Wild and Wolves. Marc-Andre Fleury got a tremendous sendoff in Montreal and posted a 19-save shutout in the Wild’s 4-0 victory. The Wolves clobbered Utah thanks to their bench. Both teams won both games of road back-to-backs, which is no easy feat.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 31, 2025 at 4:18PM
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a sprawling save against the Canadiens' Josh Anderson on Thursday in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two big back-to-back wins for the Wild and Wolves. Marc-Andre Fleury got a tremendous sendoff in Montreal and posted a 19-save shutout in the Wild’s 4-0 victory. The Wolves clobbered Utah thanks to their bench. Both teams won both games of road back-to-backs, which is no easy feat.

13:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to talk college hockey. The Gophers men are in good position in the rankings and PairWise but need to sort out some issues. Plus they look at the bigger picture of men’s college hockey and major offseason news for Gophers football.

28:00: The Gophers women’s hockey and basketball teams are playing the best of the best teams. And the Vikings need to get younger.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Outdoors

Camping still is king; where Minnesota fits in 2025 trends

Holly Watson-Wetzel packed up the inside of her A-frame camper at Moose Lake State Park.

Farm camping and pickleball courts are two areas on the rise nationally.

Wolves

Luka Garza continues to be Timberwolves’ secret weapon in Utah

card image

Wild

Wild’s secret to success might have less to do with travel and more to do with good conversation

card image