Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two big back-to-back wins for the Wild and Wolves. Marc-Andre Fleury got a tremendous sendoff in Montreal and posted a 19-save shutout in the Wild’s 4-0 victory. The Wolves clobbered Utah thanks to their bench. Both teams won both games of road back-to-backs, which is no easy feat.
Podcast: A special night for Marc-Andre Fleury; Wolves bench comes to life
13:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to talk college hockey. The Gophers men are in good position in the rankings and PairWise but need to sort out some issues. Plus they look at the bigger picture of men’s college hockey and major offseason news for Gophers football.
28:00: The Gophers women’s hockey and basketball teams are playing the best of the best teams. And the Vikings need to get younger.
