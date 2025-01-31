Podcast: A special night for Marc-Andre Fleury; Wolves bench comes to life

Host Michael Rand starts with two big back-to-back wins for the Wild and Wolves. Marc-Andre Fleury got a tremendous sendoff in Montreal and posted a 19-save shutout in the Wild’s 4-0 victory. The Wolves clobbered Utah thanks to their bench. Both teams won both games of road back-to-backs, which is no easy feat.